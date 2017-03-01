Sgt. ‘Snark’ introduces new tool to help drivers everywhere… a turn signal!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An Indiana State Police officer is going viral for sharing a nifty little gadget sure to improve your driving experience... and everyone else's!

"If you look at your steering wheel here, to the left side of it is this stick that sticks out," ISP Sgt. John Perrine said. "It's pretty incredible. It's called a turn signal! It may require you to put down your coffee or your cell phone or whatever you have in your hands to drive safely."

He introduces the turn signal like it's a new gadget.

At the end of the video, Perrine points out using your turn signal isn't just the legal thing to do, it's the courteous thing to do.

Using it seems to make other drivers far less hostile.

Perrine is well known for his extensive emoji usage on Twitter. You can follow him @ISPIndianapolis to check out his creative and informative tweets.