How to deal with rebellious kids

The Child Whisperer Carol Tuttle talks about what to do when your child acts rebellious.
Steps to take when your child rebels:
- Stay calm, disciplining with anger will push them further away.
- Rather than focusing on correcting the behavior, focus on getting to know your child.
- Learn their energy type in Carol's book The Child Whisperer. Most likely a child is rebelling in an effort to stay true to themselves and be their own person. They may feel they are lost in complying to a parent.
- Listen. Reflective listening is an important skill that will help your child feel understood and open up more. One of the most important phrases a parent can say is, "tell me more".
- If their rebellious behavior is unsafe or illegal, seek out professional help to guide you. Some things are over our head and we need both emotional and practical support as parents.