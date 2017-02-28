× Hatch, Democratic Party, Rep. Stewart respond to POTUS

SALT LAKE CITY — Senator Orrin Hatch, Democratic Party, and Rep. Stewart responded to president Trump after his speech on Tuesday night.

Trump addressed congress on key issues, like the Dakota access pipeline and Obamacare.

Hatch said in a statement:

“Tonight, the President delivered a serious speech laying out an ambitious agenda for our country. With Republican majorities in Congress and a new President in office, we finally have the opportunity to deliver for the American people. I am eager to lead the fight for our values and rack up big wins for the conservative cause like fixing our regulatory bureaucracy and putting excellent judges like Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court.”

“We also heard a strong case for altering the status quo and bettering the American economy and healthcare system. Whether charting pro-growth tax reform that lowers rates and makes America more competitive in the global economy, ensuring our trade agenda is the best possible for American job creators and innovators, or righting the many wrongs of Obamacare so patients are better served, President Trump presented an ambitious and worthy agenda to the American people and Congress. As we move forward with efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare with patient-centered reforms, and to address our outdated tax code and set a strong trade agenda so it better serves American families and job creators, Republicans will continue to work together in seeking real conservative solutions that will make a positive difference for our future.”

Peter Cooron, the Utah Democratic Party Chair, responded in a statement:

“Donald Trump’s speech tonight was platitudes and hypocrisy. He promised us we could have our cake and eat it too. So far, his words have not matched his deeds.” Corroon continued: “He promises to: empty the swamp but he brought it in to Washington; unite the country but in the last year did little but divide it; defend our constitution but tore it up in his first weeks in office; lead on world stage but he promises isolationist, anti-trade policies; cut taxes but create massive spending initiatives; create jobs but he never mentions small businesses, only large companies; remove Obamacare but keep most of its benefits; keep our communities safe with policies to make our communities unsafe; praises the defeat communism while he has questionable dealings with autocratic Russian leaders.” “We agree that Americans have great hopes and aspirations. As Democrats, we will defend policies that support the people of our country and vigorously oppose any policies that harm or divide our country.”

Rep. Stewart reacted in a video to Trump:

“I thought tonight’s speech was really, really powerful and for those people who have wondered ‘has America lost its way? Have we lost our confidence? Do we still have the presence and the determination and the power to change the world?’ I think tonight began to answer that question that we do. “I think the president’s tone was just right. There was a little bit of humility. There was an awful lot of reaching out to the other side of trying to find things that will unite us, including, in some of his policies and also in his tone. “I thought the way he recongized so many guests, those who have sacrificed, those who have had their families sacrificed, to remind us that there are so many good Americans. So many Americans who are putting their lives on the line. So many Americans who are working, to better the lives of other people, to help one another. I thought he did a great job of recognizing that. “I thought he did a great job in saying ‘we can do better,’ whether it was with Obamacare. We don’t want to hurt people. We don’t want to take insurance away from people. We want to help people. Whether it was saying our economy can do better. We don’t have to muddle through like we’ve done over the last few years. We can do much better. We can have more jobs, more wealth, more opportunities for people. And also, I think he said, ‘we can treat each other better. We can remember those who have been forgotten.’ Those who’ve been frustrated saying ‘does the government listen to me? Do people care about me? He reminded those people that they do and that he will. “Again, I thought it was a great speech. He made me proud, made me proud that he’s my president, made me proud that I’m an American, makes me proud that he wants to work with congress as we tried to solve some of those problems, like he said, ‘there’s no problem that we can’t fix. I truly believe that. I look forward to the future.'”

James M. Evans, Chairman of the Utah Republican Party, said: