GPS device leads Salt Lake police to bank robbery suspects

SALT LAKE CITY — Two men who were suspected of robbing a bank in Salt Lake City were arrested in West Valley City on Monday night.

Maxwell Cowan, 25, faces one charge of robbery. Daniel Riley, 24, faces charges of robbery, failure to stop for an officer and controlled substance.

Police said one suspect entered a U.S. Bank on 2243 East and 2100 South in Salt Lake City and demanded money, so the teller complied.

According to police, the teller also gave the suspect a GPS device, which helped police locate the men later.

After leaving the bank, the suspect fled into a blue car the other suspect was driving, police said. and after the men fled the scene, police spotted the car.

Police said the GPS helped them locate the two men after the robbery.

The suspects continued through Salt Lake City, police said, where the driver collided with another car and later stopped in a cul-de-sac. According to police, Riley fled the car and continued an on-foot pursuit before being captured.

Cowan was taken into custody and admitted to robbing the bank after being given his Miranda Rights, police said.