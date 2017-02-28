× Body discovered near Washington Elementary school playground

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Children of Washington Elementary school found a body in the Mill Creek channel, which runs alongside the playground, on Tuesday.

Bountiful Police Officers and South Davis Metro Fire Department responded to the scene and later identified the body as Jeremy Shane Isaacson, 38, who lived in Marriott-Slaterville.

Police believe Isaacson ended up at the elementary school after fleeing police from a traffic stop at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Isaacson was pulled over for lane violations and speeding, according to police.

Police said they detected alcohol on Isaacson and as police were reviewing his documents, Isaacson fled the scene in his car.

Officers said they lost sight of him but eventually found his car uninhabited at 600 South and 500 West.

What caused Isaacson’s death is still under investigation, according to police.

Check Fox 13 for updates.