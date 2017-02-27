Utah stylist takes his skills to the Oscar’s Red Carpet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD – A local hair and makeup stylist from Utah took his skills to the red carpet at the 2017 Academy Awards.

Jordan high school graduate Tim Muir was part of the glam squad for actor and writer Taylor Sheridan and his wife.

Best known for Oscar-nominated Hell or High Water, Sicario and Sons of Anarchy, Sheridan was nominated for 4 Oscars, including best screenplay and best picture.

“It was amazing. His wife is a model I've worked with for years in my career and I met him through her.” Muir said to Fox 13 via Skype from L.A. “They asked me to come to the Oscars so here I am."

Muir arrived in L.A. on Friday morning and got right to work. He prepped the couple for the Spirit Awards on Saturday and created a timeless, classic look.

“His wife is gorgeous so styling. She's got great skin, everything, so it's nice to do makeup and hair on someone that doesn't need a ton.” Muir said.

Muir was disappointed Sheridan, and the cast of Hell or High water went home empty-handed, but he'll be busy at his hair salon in South Jordan, called Alter Ego, for a while. He's in high demand and has been booked three months out.

“I'm very artistic. I love to create. I had no idea that I would have been where I've been," Muir said. “For me, I guess I've been put in the right place at the right time.”

