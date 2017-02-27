× University of Utah celebrates grand opening of Our CASA space

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah celebrated the grand opening for Our CASA (Communities Aspiring, Succeeding, and Achieving) space on Monday evening.

The grand opening took place at the University of Utah’s Glendale Mountain View Community Learning Center from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Paul Kuttner, the manager of education pathways partnership, says Our CASA creates a space for communities in schools that both welcomes and promotes the advancement of education.

“This is about creating spaces that families can feel ownership over. The family members often feel alienated from schools, often don’t feel that it’s their role to be inside the school,” Kuttner said.

Check out if a CASA program is near you: