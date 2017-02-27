× Monday morning snowstorm leads to crashes, slide-offs, canyon restrictions

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm moving north to south, starting early Monday morning, has caused several crashes and canyon restrictions across Utah.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Utah Department of Public Safety reports there were 58 crashes in Salt Lake County and 37 crashes in Utah County since midnight.

One of the crashes in Utah County was fatal.

According to Utah Department of Transportation spokesman John Gleason, several canyons along the Wasatch Front required vehicles to have four-wheel drive or tire chains for passage Monday.

“I think the last few weeks have been a little bit of a tease for Spring, so this is a good reminder that you know, it’s February and we could still have a few more of these storms before winter is through with us,” Gleason said.

However, according to Gleason, outside of the canyons, the driving conditions and the crashes that may go along with them is normal for Monday’s storm.

“We’ve had a few slide-offs, a few crashes, fender benders this morning, but nothing out of the ordinary with a storm of this magnitude,” Gleason said. “Pretty much as far as the eye can see across the Wasatch Front we have our plows out there. It’s going to be a long day for [UDOT crews], and maybe a long couple of days.”

Gleason said the storm will continue past Salt Lake and Davis County, so residents in these areas can expect an easier commute Monday night, but drivers in Utah County will need to slow down.

“We’re doing everything that we can to keep our roads clear of snow and as safe as possible. We are reminding people that we just need to slow down and drive for these winter conditions. It’s not spring just yet.” Gleason said.