The ‘Zion Curtain’ bill is finally unveiled. Here’s what’s in it
SALT LAKE CITY — A 144 page bill seeks to tear down the so-called “Zion Curtains” and overhaul other parts of Utah liquor laws has finally been unveiled.
House Bill 442, sponsored by House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, would require restaurants to choose between having “separate preparation areas” nicknamed Zion Curtains, or establishing a 10-foot perimeter where children cannot be seated. The bar area must be walled off from the restaurant or waiting area.
Beginning in 2018, restaurants must also choose between having a Zion Curtain or a perimeter. They cannot be “grandfathered in.”
Other highlights of the bill include:
- A restructuring of the licenses for restaurants and bars, further separating the two.
- Shrinking the distance restaurants that serve liquor must be from community locations like churches and schools.
- Mandatory ID checks for anyone who sits in a “dispensary area” where alcohol is poured.
- Beer labels must comply to a state standard, including making sure there is no confusion between a malted beverage and a soda pop.
- Creates a pair of anti-underage drinking programs in eighth and 10th grades.
- More training for waiters, bartenders and restaurants.
- The Utah Department of Public Safety will do more to track sales to underage people.
- “Booze carts” are forbidden.
- Beer in grocery and convenience stores will be limited in where it can be displayed (to one or two areas).
One of the biggest components of the bill is a hike in liquor prices. As FOX 13 first reported when the bill was first discussed, Rep. Wilson said prices would be going up.
Right now, liquor is sold in state-run stores at cost plus an 86% markup. That will expand to 88%. Heavy beer will have a 66.5% markup.
Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as they become available…