The ‘Zion Curtain’ bill is finally unveiled. Here’s what’s in it

SALT LAKE CITY — A 144 page bill seeks to tear down the so-called “Zion Curtains” and overhaul other parts of Utah liquor laws has finally been unveiled.

House Bill 442, sponsored by House Majority Leader Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, would require restaurants to choose between having “separate preparation areas” nicknamed Zion Curtains, or establishing a 10-foot perimeter where children cannot be seated. The bar area must be walled off from the restaurant or waiting area.

Beginning in 2018, restaurants must also choose between having a Zion Curtain or a perimeter. They cannot be “grandfathered in.”

Other highlights of the bill include:

A restructuring of the licenses for restaurants and bars, further separating the two.

Shrinking the distance restaurants that serve liquor must be from community locations like churches and schools.

Mandatory ID checks for anyone who sits in a “dispensary area” where alcohol is poured.

Beer labels must comply to a state standard, including making sure there is no confusion between a malted beverage and a soda pop.

Creates a pair of anti-underage drinking programs in eighth and 10th grades.

More training for waiters, bartenders and restaurants.

The Utah Department of Public Safety will do more to track sales to underage people.

“Booze carts” are forbidden.

Beer in grocery and convenience stores will be limited in where it can be displayed (to one or two areas).

One of the biggest components of the bill is a hike in liquor prices. As FOX 13 first reported when the bill was first discussed, Rep. Wilson said prices would be going up.

Right now, liquor is sold in state-run stores at cost plus an 86% markup. That will expand to 88%. Heavy beer will have a 66.5% markup.

