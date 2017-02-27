Famous for their sensational Big H burgers and special dipping sauce, Hires Big H is the gathering place for nostalgia, cheerful service and an incredible burger. Established 1959, Hires Big H has stayed a family operation committed to quality ingredients such as daily house cut fries and burgers prepared in the Hires butcher shop. With three locations across the Salt Lake Valley Hires Big H is your next date night, family outing or quick pick-up at the drive-in. Check out the online store for root beer extract, Hires special spaces and wearable memorabilia.
Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Hires Big H
-
Watch: Big Budah with the chair for the win…
-
Big Budah’s blog: A busy first week back
-
$500K federal grant will help treat victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Provo
-
Police say Utah woman tried to hire someone to murder ex-husband, his new wife
-
Starbucks pledges to hire 10,000 refugees
-
-
Starbucks pledges to hire 10,000 refugees
-
Bookstore bans Wi-Fi, wants customers to actually read
-
Two weeks after seeking new hires, Training Table abruptly announces closure
-
Burger King worker fired over 50 cents worth of food wins $46K settlement
-
Utah Jazz fans panic after getting stuck on elevator at Vivint Smart Home Arena for more than an hour
-
-
Watch President Trump’s full Inauguration Day speech
-
Jazz ownership being transferred to legacy trust for Miller family; team to remain in Utah
-
Shriners Hospital for Children hosts New Year’s Eve celebration