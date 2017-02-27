Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Hires Big H

Famous for their sensational Big H burgers and special dipping sauce,  Hires Big H is the gathering place for nostalgia, cheerful service and an incredible burger.  Established 1959, Hires Big H has stayed a family operation committed to quality ingredients such as daily house cut fries and burgers prepared in the Hires butcher shop.   With three locations across the Salt Lake Valley Hires Big H is your next date night, family outing or quick pick-up at the drive-in.  Check out the online store for root beer extract, Hires special spaces and wearable memorabilia.

