Taste Utah – Let’s Lunch at Hires Big H

Famous for their sensational Big H burgers and special dipping sauce, Hires Big H is the gathering place for nostalgia, cheerful service and an incredible burger. Established 1959, Hires Big H has stayed a family operation committed to quality ingredients such as daily house cut fries and burgers prepared in the Hires butcher shop. With three locations across the Salt Lake Valley Hires Big H is your next date night, family outing or quick pick-up at the drive-in. Check out the online store for root beer extract, Hires special spaces and wearable memorabilia.

http://www.hiresbigh.com/