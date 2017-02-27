× Layton police searching for two suspects in credit union robbery

LAYTON, Utah — Layton police are searching for two men who they believe robbed a credit union on Monday.

Police said two men robbed the American First Credit Union at 172 North Fort Lane around 10 a.m.

Police said both men are approximately 30 years old and about 5 feet 7 inches tall. One, who police said is possibly Caucasian, was wearing a green camo hoodie. The other suspect, who police said is possibly Hispanic, was wearing a blue hoodie.

Suspect 1 is 5'7" poss white male approx 30 yoa in grn camo hoodie. Suspect 2 in blue hoodie poss Hispanic 5'7" 30 YOA pic.twitter.com/diYv2Ocali — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) February 27, 2017

There were no injuries or shots fired, police said, but witnesses told police a gun was shown.

According to police, the suspects initially left on foot, which caused both Layton High and Whitesides Elementary to have a lockout for about 35 minutes.

At one point, police believe, the suspects involved a maroon truck.

This may be the maroon truck involved in the AFCU robbery in Layton today. Call 801-497-8300 with any info pic.twitter.com/mg8coOY4CN — Layton Police (@laytonpolice) February 27, 2017

If you have any information please call 801-497-8300.

