How to have a green and gorgeous garden this spring

Melinda Meservy, owner of Thyme and Place, talks air plants and how to ensure your garden flourishes this spring.

Spring Planting Tips



1. Clean and prep your garden as it warms up to clear leaves and any weeds that may have surfaced

2. Prune any existing plants that didn't get trimmed in the fall and take stock of how your space has changed (i.e. shade and sunlight based on tree growth or neighboring plants)

3. This is a great time to step back and think about the plants you want in your garden. For kitchen gardeners, think about what you eat so you can find the right seeds for your herbs

4. Salt Lake City's growing zone varies from a 4 to a 6 with our hot dry summers and cold snowy winters. Most areas are in a zone 5, so plan accordingly when looking for seeds.

5. Think about whether you want to attract bees, birds or butterflies to your space and if so there are specific plants that are good for wildlife