Canyons School District grad helps stars look their best at the Oscars

SANDY, Utah – A Jordan High School grad is getting some attention after helping stars look their best at the Oscars.

Former Beetdigger Tim Muir styled Oscar-nominee Taylor Sheridan and his wife in hair and makeup.

Sheridan, actor-turned-writer and director, is the dark horse nominated for his role in “Hell or High Water,” an original screenplay.

Both of Muir’s parents are also part of the Canyons District family.

“I work in New York, Los Angeles, Florida, Texas — you name it I’ve worked there,” Muir told the Canyons School District. “I don’t like to be in one place and doing one thing all of the time. I have a mind that goes a million miles an hour.”

The district said he is a board member of the International Hair Fashion Group and travels around the world teaching other stylists about styling hair.

His expertise has made him a leader in working with diverse hair types, and when he’s not traveling, he does it all from his salon, Alter Ego in South Jordan, according to the district.

Muir has worked as a stylist on films including the recent “Wind River,” which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival this year.

Muir was Director of Hair for the movie, which was written and directed by Sheridan.

