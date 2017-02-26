Winter conditions expected to impact commutes in parts of Utah Monday

UTAH — Snow is expected to impact Monday morning’s commute for folks in central and northern Utah, and the winter weather conditions may persist through the afternoon and evening hours Monday.

Much of northern and central Utah will be under either a winter storm warning or a winter weather advisory beginning around 11 p.m. Sunday and continuing through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Utah Department of Transportation expects snow to affect the morning commute, see the map below for their breakdown of the impact.

Weather Alert: Rd snow Mon N & Cent UT including AM commute. Rd snow S UT MON afternoon/evening. Plan travel @TravelWiseUtah @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/vdDh1HkDWN — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 26, 2017

The National Weather Service expects snow accumulations in Salt Lake County and northward Monday morning, with increasing snow/slush across Utah county and farther south. Those conditions may persist through the day and impact the evening commute.

Heads up Monday AM Commuters: Snow in the forecast for the morning drive for Central/Northern UT. Moving south thru the day/evening. #utwx pic.twitter.com/L6sLuhqfJj — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 26, 2017

The NWS anticipates valley areas will see 1-2 inches of snow, while areas of higher elevation may see as much as 4-8 inches during the storm.

Storm total snow for Monday's storm across Utah & southwest Wyoming. #utwx pic.twitter.com/RN6pbMDQb0 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 26, 2017

Click here for the latest weather advisories for your area, and stay ahead of the winter weather with Fox 13’s news and weather apps. You can also track the storms with our interactive maps and radar.

Road condition information is also avaialble via UDOT’s commuter link.