Uniquely Utah: Delta’s Snow Goose Festival

DELTA, Utah - Each year as many as 20,000 Snow Geese stop in Utah during their annual migration, from locations as far south as Mexico, on their way to Canada.

One of their favorite spots to linger for a while is Gunnison Bend Reservoir just west of Delta.

The town hosts an annual "Snow Goose Festival", typically in late February. This year's event has already taken place, but the geese are still in the area for another week or so.

You can head on down to Delta

If you do make the drive, check out this website for some tips on how and when to spot the Snow Geese.