3 Questions with Bob Evans: Ben McAdams talks Outdoor Retailer, helping the homeless

February 26, 2017

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- From losing the Outdoor Retailer convention to the big announcement about a reduction in the number of homeless shelters being built in Salt Lake City, there is no shortage of controversy lately.

Both issues have a direct impact on Utah's economy, especially in Salt Lake County, and both issues had citizens up in arms. Bob Evans sat down with Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams for 3 Questions, including those topics:

  1. How much did the public outcry figure into reducing the number of homeless shelters from four to two?
  2. Who is responsible for Outdoor Retailer leaving Utah, and how big of a deal is it really?
  3. What's the best part about being Mayor of Salt Lake County?

See below for the extended interview with Mayor McAdams: