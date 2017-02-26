3 Questions with Bob Evans: Ben McAdams talks Outdoor Retailer, helping the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah -- From losing the Outdoor Retailer convention to the big announcement about a reduction in the number of homeless shelters being built in Salt Lake City, there is no shortage of controversy lately.

Both issues have a direct impact on Utah's economy, especially in Salt Lake County, and both issues had citizens up in arms. Bob Evans sat down with Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams for 3 Questions, including those topics:

How much did the public outcry figure into reducing the number of homeless shelters from four to two? Who is responsible for Outdoor Retailer leaving Utah, and how big of a deal is it really? What's the best part about being Mayor of Salt Lake County?

See below for the extended interview with Mayor McAdams: