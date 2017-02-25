× Undocumented immigrant arrested after double stabbing, kidnapping in Connecticut

By Lauren del Valle

(CNN) — An undocumented immigrant previously deported for felony convictions was arrested Friday as a suspect in a double stabbing and kidnapping, authorities said.

Oscar Hernandez took off with his 6-year-old daughter, Aylin, around 3 a.m. Friday after fatally stabbing Aylin’s mother and wounding another female victim, according to police in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

A citizen of El Salvador, Hernandez was deported in November 2013 with felony convictions for assault and threatening and several misdemeanor convictions, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Shawn Neudauer.

Early Friday, a fight broke out after Aylin’s mother, Nidia Gonzalez, 26, and the other female victim returned home from a local club, the Bridgeport Police Department said.

A neighbor called in a noise complaint, leading Bridgeport police to the home, where they found Gonzalez dead and the other victim stabbed several times. Police took the surviving victim to a hospital.

Bridgeport Police issued an Amber Alert across several states in pursuit of Hernandez and his daughter.

Hernandez was finally spotted around 11 a.m. Friday by Pennsylvania State Police, who gave chase when he refused to pull over. Hernandez ended up crashing into a tractor-trailer, and the two police vehicles chasing him then crashed into his car.

Aylin Hernandez suffered minor injuries and was returned to family in Connecticut, according to Bridgeport police. The state police officers also had minor injuries.

Hernandez was in Pennsylvania state police custody Friday night at an area hospital, where he was being treated for minor injuries he sustained in the crash. He will be charged in Pennsylvania and Connecticut, Bridgeport police said.

ICE will take custody of Hernandez from the Bridgeport Police Department when Bridgeport releases him, according to Neudauer.