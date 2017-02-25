Team honors Sandy boy killed in snowmobiling crash during first game after tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- It was just a few days ago that a young basketball team lost one their players, Jaxon Lewis, in a tragic snowmobile accident.

Jaxon loved basketball and played on two teams. For this team Saturday, it was their first time playing without him, but they tried to keep his spirit in the game.

“I find it really cool that we’re like celebrating Jaxon like this because he was a really good kid - and like always let me sit next to him on the bus - no matter what,” said teammate Stockton.

The 12-year-old boy was killed in an accident February 20. Saturday his team honored their friend while wearing Jaxon's number.

Jaxon's spot on the bench was filled by his father Saturday. Devin Lewis cheered on the team, just like he would his son.

“I really believe, feel, that just continuing on doing those things that he loved is going to keep his spirit alive, and that’s really why I wanted to be here because I feel a piece of him here,” he said.

Jaxon is remembered as being a gentle giant. Loved ones say he was kind and inclusive as well as a loving son, brother and friend.

“I just know that there is life after death, and that, you know, our family will reunite and we’ll be back together, and one day we’re going to be able to embrace Jaxon again,” Lewis said.

Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.