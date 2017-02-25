Indiana trooper creates PSA on technology that keeps drivers safe, prevents road rage

State troopers are committed to public safety, and one trooper with Indiana State Police adopted an unusual approach when it was his turn to make a difference.

John Perrine posted a PSA on his Facebook page Friday, and the video detailing a piece of safety technology has amassed more than 5 million views by Saturday. Perrine walks users through the process of using a, “feature on every car that’s standard that not only will help prevent crashes, but also will help prevent road rage a little bit.”

Perrine notes that using this device, “may require that you put down your coffee or your cell phone or whatever you have in your hands so that you can safely drive.”

Take a look in the video above for the important public safety announcement.