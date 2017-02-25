Hundreds attend fundraiser on behalf of Utah teen shot in the head during robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah -- Hundreds of people turned out in Logan Saturday evening to support an Amalga teen who was robbed and shot just over a week ago.

Laughter, screams and fun filled the air at Bounce 4 Kids, as children and their parents spent the evening at the lively jungle gym of sorts.

Though what brought them there, was a somber and scary situation.

"I thought it was horrible," said Danney Heath of Logan, about hearing the news of Deserae Turner.

The 14-year old teen, police said, was shot in the head and robbed by two 16-year old boys on February 16.

She was reported missing and finally discovered in a dry canal hours later by a search party. Since then, she's been hospitalized in Salt Lake City.

"My wife decided that, she's like, 'We got do something to help them out,' because we knew the bills were going to be just ridiculously high," said Scott McUne, the Turner's neighbor and owner of Bounce 4 Kids.

On top of that, he said Deserae's parents haven't been able to go to work. He said he wanted her parents to be able to focus on her recovery and not worry about working or paying bills.

That's why he decided to donate all funds they took in from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday night to the Turner family.

Plus, they hosted a raffle, silent auction, and games. The event came one day after the Turners reported Deserae awoke from her medically induced coma.

"She seems to be getting a little bit better, and so we're hoping that this will help them in the long run, and they don't have to worry about the expenses," McUne said.

The people who attended the fundraiser expressed how happy they were to have a way to chip in.

"I can't imagine what the parents are going through for that," Heath said. "We want to do what we can."

"I was just sick, heartbroken. It's just so awful. I was glad that they did this so I could help," Natalie Whitehead of Logan said.

The Turner family continues to ask for privacy, but did release a statement Friday, saying in part: "The kindness our family has been shown is beyond measure. We are in awe of the number of people who have reached out to us, thought of us, and included our family in their prayers."

A Go Fund Me page has been established and an account at America First Credit Union. Donations can be made at any America First Credit Union Branch for the Deserae Turner Charity fund.