Woman in critical condition, a dozen dogs killed in Orem house fire

OREM, Utah - A woman is in critical condition and at least a dozen dogs have died after a fire at an Orem home overnight.

Fires crews arrived at the house around 2:30 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames.

Firefighters rescued several residents including the homeowner's wife who was trapped in the basement.

She went to the hospital in critical condition; the others were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

The homeowner, Dale Steele, says he breeds Yorkshire Terriers and has lived there for 30 years.

Steele said his wife was breathing on her own when she went to the hospital.

He also said losing his dogs is almost like losing his children.

Steele said half a dozen of the pups were sitting on his lap while he was watching TV just before the fire started.

Investigators said it appears as though the home is a total loss.

Steele said he doesn't know how the fire started but when he looked out his back window, the entire porch was in flames.

