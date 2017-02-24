Utah lawmakers on both sides of the aisle attend a ‘Town Hall for All’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah -- More than 100 people turned out Friday night at Cottonwood High School for a "Town Hall for All" meeting.

The event was organized in response to the unwillingness of some Republican lawmakers to schedule in-person town halls during the congressional recess.

State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle participated in the event, and there were also a number of local organizations present, including Alliance for a Better Utah, Utah Moms for Clean Air, ACLU Utah and more.

A number of issues were discussed, ranging from clean air to opioid addiction. The overall tone of the night was one of unity.

“I feel like now with everything that has happened, I think just ordinary people, like myself, are just energized and feel that same sense of responsibility,” said Emily Ybarra, who lives in Lehi.

The organizations who sponsored this meeting promised to hold more “Town Halls for All” in the future.