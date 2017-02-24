Salt Lake County to only build 2 shelters in SLC; drops Simpson Ave., 600 W. locations

File: Members of the homeless community in Salt Lake City near the Rio Grande district.

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski has announced the city will now only build two 200-bed shelters instead of the four originally proposed.

Friday the mayor said the Simpson Ave. and 600 West locations will be dropped.

Biskupski called it a “historic moment” in collaboration to deal with homeless issue.

She said Salt Lake County will build a shelter outside of Salt Lake City and begin work soon.

Speaker of the house Greg Hughes said a Midvale family shelter will be the fourth site.

“This hasn’t been an easy process because this isn’t an easy problem to solve,” she said.