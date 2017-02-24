× 1 flown to hospital after semi hits cars backed up on I-15 due to prior crashes

UTAH COUNTY — A man was flown to a hospital and others were transported by ambulance after a semi struck several cars backed up on I-15 in Spanish Fork due to several previous crashes in the area.

Sgt. Todd Royce of the Utah Highway Patrol said there were approximately half a dozen separate accidents in the area of mile post 257 on I-15, an area experiencing winter conditions Friday.

Several cars not involved in the crashes were stopped or nearly stopped as crews worked to clear the scenes, and a semi-trailer traveling northbound struck those cars, ultimately impacting seven vehicles. That crash occurred around 1 p.m.

A man in one of those vehicles was flown to a hospital in very serious condition, but Royce said they don’t believe the man’s injuries are life-threatening.

A few other people were taken to hospitals via ground ambulances, and Royce said those injuries were moderate rather than serious.

While the crashes closed northbound lanes in the area, the road was open again by around 2:20 p.m. While the lanes are open, traffic remains backed up in the area.

