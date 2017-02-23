Washington County looking for 16-year-old girl missing in La Verkin

LA VERKIN, Utah – Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old missing in La Verkin.

Briana Cecilia Bernal’s mother reported her missing earlier this week.

She told authorities Bernal was last seen Tuesday morning when she left for school.

Officers said Bernal went to a home in Washington City where unknown individuals picked her up; her location is now unknown.

According to police, Bernal had an argument with her mother and left a note with the family saying she wanted to live with her father in California.

Authorities said Bernal has shut down her Facebook account.

Police said she may be trying to get to California to live with her father.

When officers contacted Bernal’s father in California, he told them he hadn’t heard from her in several days and was concerned about not knowing her location.

Police said Bernal was last seen wearing black pants and a blue jacket.

Washington County authorities said they would like to speak with anyone who has information about Bernal and her whereabouts at (435) 634-5730.