Utah man accused of kidnapping teen girl now charged with rape

UTAH COUNTY — After serving a search warrant and interviewing the alleged victim, authorities are filing new charges that include rape against a man accused of kidnapping an 18-year-old girl.

Nicholas Charles Leippe, 41 of West Mountain, now faces additional charges including two counts of rape, one count of forcible sodomy, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of aggravated assault/domestic violence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Leippe is an associate of the victim and things began when she came to his home in West Mountain, near Payson, to pick up some belongings.

When the teen arrived, Leippe allegedly would not let her leave, and he allegedly gave her so much alcohol that she was too intoxicated to defend herself. The man then allegedly took the victim to a bedroom, removed her clothes and tied her up before allegedly sexually assaulting her in several ways.

The victim told police that when officers arrived at the home, the suspect began trying to hide the evidence. Police discovered evidence in the home that corroborates the victim’s account of the events. Police say the victim suffered “significant injuries” from the rapes, assault and extended captivity.

The new charges against Leippe are in addition to one count of aggravated kidnapping.