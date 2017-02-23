× Two killed in five-vehicle crash involving garbage truck in Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — Two people suffered fatal injuries in a five-vehicle crash on Highway 91 near Hyde Park Thursday morning, and authorities say wet and slushy roads contributed to the pile-up.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. at 3120 North Highway 91, according to a press release from the North Park Police Department.

A Toyota Camry traveling southbound moved to the left to avoid a perceived lane change by another vehicle, and the Camry began to spin out of control. The Camry then collided with a Logan City garbage truck traveling northbound in the inside lane.

A Toyota Avalon traveling southbound behind the Camry veered to the left to avoid the accident and collided with the garbage truck–which was now in the center merging lane of travel.

Police believe a Cadillac DeVille travelling southbound braked in an attempt to avoid the crash, which ended up stopping the vehicle across the southbound lanes of traffic but facing east and west.

A Toyota Tacoma travelling southbound in the inside lane collided with the Cadillac, striking the driver’s door. The Tacoma then struck the garbage truck, and the garbage truck continued to travel off the road, where it struck a power transformer.

The driver of the Cadillac–85-year-old Robert Haworth of Franklin, Idaho–was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s wife, 78-year-old Henriette Haworth, was a passenger in the car and was taken to a hospital, where she later died due to injuries suffered in the crash.

There were no other major injuries reported beyond the fatalities.