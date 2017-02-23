Thyroid and parathyroid diseases—Symptoms and treatment options

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front part of the neck below the voice box. The thyroid gland is vitally important for hormonal function, which influences the metabolism, growth and development, and body temperature. Like any other gland in the body, the thyroid can develop disorders that range from mild to life-threatening. However, catching these disorders early is key to successful treatment and recovery.
The parathyroid glands are four small glands located in the neck behind the thyroid. These glands produce parathyroid hormone that helps control the amount of calcium in the blood.
Disorders of the thyroid and parathyroid glands
- Cancer of the thyroid
- Thyroid swelling
- Hyperparathyroidism (overactive parathyroid)
- Hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid)
- Hypoparathyroidism (underactive parathyroid)
- Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid)
Common symptoms of parathyroid disease
- Loss of energy and fatigue
- Feeling unwell
- Trouble concentrating
- Bone pain
- Irritability
- Kidney stones
- Digestive problems
Common symptoms of thyroid disease
- Fatigue
- Changes in weight
- Swelling in neck
- Changes in heart rate
- Feeling too cold or hot
- Digestive problems
Treatment Options
- Thyroid medications
- Surgery
- Watchful waiting