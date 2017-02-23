Thyroid and parathyroid diseases—Symptoms and treatment options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front part of the neck below the voice box. The thyroid gland is vitally important for hormonal function, which influences the metabolism, growth and development, and body temperature. Like any other gland in the body, the thyroid can develop disorders that range from mild to life-threatening. However, catching these disorders early is key to successful treatment and recovery.

The parathyroid glands are four small glands located in the neck behind the thyroid. These glands produce parathyroid hormone that helps control the amount of calcium in the blood.

Disorders of the thyroid and parathyroid glands

Cancer of the thyroid

Thyroid swelling

Hyperparathyroidism (overactive parathyroid)

Hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid)

Hypoparathyroidism (underactive parathyroid)

Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid)

Common symptoms of parathyroid disease

Loss of energy and fatigue

Feeling unwell

Trouble concentrating

Bone pain

Irritability

Kidney stones

Digestive problems

Common symptoms of thyroid disease

Fatigue

Changes in weight

Swelling in neck

Changes in heart rate

Feeling too cold or hot

Digestive problems

Treatment Options