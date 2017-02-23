IASIS Health Fix: 5 Training tips to get you back into your favorite Springtime activities

Walking and jogging

Swimming

Cycling

Simple strength/resistance training

Flexibility trainingTry to keep up this routine throughout the whole yearExamples of easy exercises to get your body moving

If you find yourself struggling every spring to get back into an exercise routine, you might want to consider joining a class at a local gym or hiring a personal trainer for a few sessions, just to get you started. It’s important to keep in mind that jumping into an activity when you haven’t trained and prepared can increase your risk of injury and burnout. Getting back on the right track involves some planning, but this will likely result in a better exercise experience and a balanced fitness routine.