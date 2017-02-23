Ham and Two Cheese Baguette Bites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

6 oz. cream cheese

1 small baguette, sliced into 1/2” slices

4 slices deli ham, thinly sliced

4 slices deli Swiss cheese, thinly sliced

1/4 cup Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons honey

1 large tomato, chopped (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Spread the cream cheese on the bottom of each baguette slice. Place on a large baking sheet. Divide the ham and then the Swiss cheese amongst each baguette slice. Bake for 4-5 minutes until cheese melts and baguette slices are toasted.

In a small bowl, mix together the mustard and honey. Heat in the microwave for 20 seconds. Drizzle the honey mustard mixture over the baguette slices. Top with tomato, if using. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Dan's Market