× Garland City Mayor declares state of emergency amid continued flooding

GARLAND CITY, Utah — Garland City Mayor Todd Miller declared a state of emergency Thursday due to flooding as ground water continues to rise.

The Mayor and city council activated the Emergency Operations Center Wednesday night, where a special meeting was held to gather data on problem areas around the city.

Hundreds of homes are pumping ground water from their basements, according to the press release, and numerous families have also experienced sewage backup. The Utah National Guard was activated to assist Wednesday, and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox toured the area by ground and by air.

The press release states public works crews are working around the clock to reduce the water in the city and minimize flooding damage. The American Red Cross of Utah is also assisting displaced families with emergency needs. The EOC is working with Box Elder County Emergency Manager Mark Millet.

Dumpsters will be placed around town to allow citizens to dispose of debris. Homes equipped with septic tanks are encouraged to minimize water usage, as the high ground water may compromise drainage fields.

Officials urge residents using sump pumps to make sure they are sending water into the storm drains and not into the city sewer system.

The Red Cross will open a Multi-Agency Resource Center Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Garland City Hall to assist citizens and answer questions.

The city also expressed gratitude to the, “countless volunteers who are working to help their neighbors.”