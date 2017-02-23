Driver playing with puppy slams into Davis County deputy’s vehicle

SUNSET CITY, Utah – Officers said a person playing with a puppy while driving in Sunset City hit a deputy’s vehicle Thursday morning.

According to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was going 30 mph when they unknowingly swerved into oncoming traffic.

The driver looked up just in time to see the patrol car’s bumper, deputies said.

Luckily no one was injured.

Deputies are urging drivers to make smart decisions behind the wheel.

“Put down your cell phone, your puppy, your makeup and anything that can take your eyes off the road. Your life depends on it!”