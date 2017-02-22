Utah family displaced after mudslide hits home in Eden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDEN, Utah -- A mudslide sent trees, branches, and snow pummeling through an Eden family’s home on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

Ted McGrath and his wife were sitting down to dinner when they heard the ground crack.

“It was kind of unbelievable,” McGrath said. “You walk into your back room there, and the door popped open and the room is half full of snow. It's inconceivable.”

Weber County emergency management officials said the moisture from the snow saturated the ground, forcing the soil to shift and slip.

Neighbor Ashely Cross said she wants the county to do more to protect their homes. The county did put sand bags around where the slide happened over the weekend because they did see the soil’s movement.

“I think there is an issue with the trenches not being cleared out of debris and dirt,” Cross said. “Some part-time residents who aren't here don't see that needs to be maintained.”

The Red Cross put the McGraths in a motel Tuesday night, and they have more help from family and friends. They hope to be back in their home again soon. Questar was there on Wednesday trying to restore the gas to their house.