Rachel Langlois, financial expert from Cyprus Credit Union, talks about the pros and cons of both credit and debit cards.
Funding your future: credit card vs. debit card
-
Here’s how to get $5 back for every $100 you spend on Amazon
-
Funding Your Future: Recovering from Holiday Overspending
-
Savvy tips for scoring deep discounts on Black Friday
-
Netflix users targeted by email scam seeking credit card, account information
-
Murdock Hyundai party like it’s 1.99% event
-
-
Funding Your Future: How to afford travel
-
Police arrest pair suspected in vehicle burglaries across Salt Lake Valley
-
Suspects in American Fork armed robbery captured in Draper after high-speed chase
-
Florida woman claims iPhone exploded while she slept
-
Man tracks down owner of missing badge 21 years after it fell into Pennsylvania lake
-
-
Cyber Safety: Shopping Online
-
Audit hits Utah League of Cities and Towns executives for spending on travel, liquor and intimate apparel
-
Vigil in West Valley City honors memory of fallen Officer Cody Brotherson