Police searching for missing St. George teen, possibly headed to Cedar City or LaVerkin

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are searching for a missing man who may be a possible runaway since early February.

Brian Hepworth, 17, was last seen on February 7 at 11:00 a.m., according to police, and say he’s thought to be headed to Cedar City or LaVerkin with all of his belongings.

Hepworth is white, 5″11, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding this story or his disappearance please call St. George Dispatch at 435-627-4300.

St. George News first posted this story Tuesday, to see the original article click here.