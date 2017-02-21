× Mudslide hits Utah home, four homes evacuated

EDEN, Utah — Four Utah homes were evacuated after a mudslide hit one of the homes on Tuesday night.

Weber County officials received a call of an Eden home at 1971 North and 3775 East being struck by a mudslide around 6:30 p.m.

In response, officials had four homes evacuated, but three of them were just precautionary.

Officials say they are still uncertain how much damage was actually caused and further damage could occur if colder temperatures don’t stabilize the mudslide.

Wednesday morning a geologist will reassess the damages, officials said.

