SALT LAKE CITY – A man is in critical condition and his dog has died after a Salt Lake City house fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home near 1457 S. and 500 E. at about 1:30 p.m.

Fire crews rescued one man who was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Fire officials said the man’s dog did not survive.

UPDATE: residential Fire contained, adult male victim is critical and transported to u of u hospital. His dog didn't survive the incident. — SLC Fire Department (@slcfire) February 21, 2017

So far, there is no word on how the fire started.

Check back with Fox 13 for the latest updates.