Are we raising a generation of kids who only look at life through a lens?

SALT LAKE CITY -- Wake Forest University psychology professor, Deborah Best, thinks there is a price that many in the millennial generation will pay for being busier recording everything around them, instead of simply experiencing it as it happens.

"When you have divided attentions, you have divided emotions, you have divided social interactions," Best said. "What you see with these teenagers who are doing this, they are watching the game, they're shifting back to recording, they're talking to a friend. They're not really experiencing any of those activities, one-on-one, the focus is not there."

Best suggests planning time away from technology could be a good first step to healthier relationships and better self-awareness.

"Schedule it. One hour a day," Best said.