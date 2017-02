× Mom sends college student care package of trash

NEW WILMINGTON, Penn. – A student at Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, was excited to get a care package from mom… until he opened it.

No, it wasn’t homemade cookies or money for laundry.

Connor Cox said he opened the box from mom to find it was full of garbage.

His mom says Connor forgot to take out the trash while home on Christmas break.

She says she hopes this teaches him not to forget to do it again.