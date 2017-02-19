× Police: man critically injured in crashes rolled truck, started driving again, hit pole

HERRIMAN, Utah — A man was flown to a hospital in critical condition Sunday night after he rolled his vehicle, and police say he kept on driving after the first crash until he ultimately hit a telephone pole.

Lt. Dan McConkey of the Unified Police Department said the man was injured in a pair of single-vehicle accidents.

The initial crash occurred near 11600 South and U-111 in Herriman as the man traveled northbound. Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash just before 5 p.m.

“That’s where the vehicle rolled the first time, it comes back up onto its wheels, the driver gets his wits about him, starts the truck back up and comes back southbound,” McConkey said. “And down here he hits a telephone pole.”

McConkey said several witnesses observed the initial accident and followed the man until he crashed again. Those witnesses reported the driver was swerving all over the road prior to the second crash.

“When he rolled the truck, a witness was running up to him, he started the truck back up and headed back southbound on U-111,” McConkey said. “And then he made it to where he hit the telephone pole down the road here.”

The 36-year-old man was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was flown to Intermountain Medical Center in critical condition. Police are unsure what caused him to continue driving after the first crash.

“Right now we don’t know whether he was impaired or whether there’s a medical condition that may have caused that,” McConkey said. “That’s still under investigation, and we may not know that for a while.”

There were no other injuries reported.