MWMMB will host 'Golden Milk Gala' fundraiser for infant health

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah-based company will host their annual fundraiser for breast milk early next month.

The “Golden Milk Gala” fundraiser, hosted by Mountain West Mothers’ Milk Bank (MWMMB), will take place Saturday, March 4, at the Utah Cultural Celebration Center from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. to promote infant heath and nutrition through breast milk.

According to MWMMB, the fundraiser promotes “human milk banking,” or breast milk for babies. The fundraiser, MWMMB says, is an opportunity for donor moms, donor recipients, medical community members, volunteers, board members and supporters to spend time together.

MWMMB says they have collected over 120,000 ounces of donated breast milk in 2016, which they’ve estimated to have fed nearly 2,000 premature infants.