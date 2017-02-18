Mom, newborn in critical condition after fatal crash in SLC prompts emergency delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Friends of a pregnant woman hit head-on in a Salt Lake City crash that killed two teens said the woman was visiting family from her home in Colorado when she was injured the crash.

The woman and her baby--now delivered--are fighting for survival, and according to an update from family, the infant girl was resuscitated after an emergency C-section following the crash.

Amy Stevenson Wilson was 34 weeks pregnant, according to family, and her baby was born without a heartbeat. Family said it took 11 minutes to resuscitate the infant.

One of the many people following the mother and daughter's condition is Kari Kinsey, one of Stevenson Wilson's best friends.

She said she lived with Stevenson Wilson for four years in college at BYU, and the two have been friends for 13 years. Kinsey said Stevenson Wilson was a bridesmaid in her wedding, and they often texted with each other to keep in touch.

While originally from Utah, Kinsey said Stevenson Wilson moved to Colorado for her husband's job, and works as a nutrition coach.

The infant girl is Stevenson Wilson's second child with her husband, Kinsey said, and she added that Stevenson Wilson is also mom to a 2-year-old girl.

She described the mother of two as always smiling and optimistic.

"She's just the best of the best, just kind and genuine and positive and just makes you want to be a better person," Kinsey said, fighting back tears. "If anyone deserves blessings from heaven, it's definitely her."

According to family, Stevenson Wilson's condition in the ICU at the University of Utah hospital isn't getting better or worse. After undergoing many surgeries, she lost one of her kidneys, her spleen and she is fighting a critical brain injury as well as multiple bone fractures, the family posted on the GoFundMe account.

The baby, recovering in the NICU, is being monitored for brain, kidney and liver damage.

Both are listed in critical condition.