Layton police say armed juvenile may be holding teen girl against her will

SALT LAKE CITY — Police in Layton are asking for help locating a missing and endangered teenage girl who is believed to be with another teen who is allegedly high on illegal drugs and armed with a handgun.

According to the Layton City Police Department, Kiona Hill-Decou was last seen February 15 at her home in Layton.

Police believe Kiona may be with 16-year-old Payton Harvell, and police say Payton is allegedly high on illegal narcotics and driving a stolen white passenger car. Payton is also allegedly in possession of a handgun.

The teens may be in the Salt Lake City area, and Layton Police say Kiona is possibly being held against her will.

Kiona is a white female who stands 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a missing persons poster.

Anyone who sees either teen is asked to contact police. In an emergency, dial 911.