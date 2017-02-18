× Juvenile booked for homicide after shooting in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Police have arrested a 17-year-old male on charges of homicide and aggravated robbery in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in Magna, and officers are still searching for several accomplices Saturday.

Tristen Mogadam, 18, was shot several times inside a home near 3200 South Julia Lane Thursday night, and he died after being rushed to a hospital.

Unified Police announced Saturday they have arrested a 17-year-old male, who faces charges of homicide and aggravated robbery. As the suspect is a juvenile, his name has not been released.

Authorities stated they believe the shooting was the result of a drug deal gone wrong, and they believe the incident was gang related. While officers have the alleged shooter in custody, they are still looking for several accomplices who were present when the shooting occurred.