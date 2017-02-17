Utah teens combine fashion, technology in Pocket Closet app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A group of Utah high school students at the Jordan Applied Technology Center are working on a new app that takes the guesswork out of fashion.

The Pocket Closet app combines fashion and technology on your smart phone. Features include a display of the clothes available in your closet and reminders about the last time you wore a given ensemble.

The app also allows you to see what your friends are wearing, and there is an option to donate or sell clothes you haven't worn for a while. The students are even incorporating features to help the visually impaired.

Fox 13 News' Kiersten Nunez has more on the application, see the video above for her report.