Recipes: Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownies and Sprinkle Marshmallow Popcorn

Whitney Berge whipped up two delicious desserts in the kitchen. For more, visit Whitney's blog.

Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownies

Ingredients

  • ¾ C cocoa
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • 2/3 C melted butter, divided
  • ½ C boiling water
  • 2 C sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 2/3 C flour
  • 1.5 tsp vanilla
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 12 oz. package Ghirardelli semi chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine cocoa and baking soda. Blend in 1/3 cup melted butter. Add boiling water and stir until well blended. Stir in sugar, eggs and remaining butter. Add flour, vanilla, and salt. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour into a prepared 8x8, 9x9 or 9x13 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 35-48 minutes. Or until you can stick a knife in the center and remove without any excess brownie batter.

Sprinkle Marshmallow Popcorn

  • 3/4 Stick of Butter
  • 1 Bag Butter Popcorn
  • 1 16 oz Bag of Mini Marshmallows
  • Your Favorite Sprinkles, Chocolate Chips or Candy.
Instructions
Pop popcorn in microwave. Once done set aside in separate bowl separate unpopped kernels.
In a medium saucepan, melt butter on medium high heat. Once butter is melted add marshmallows and lower heat to medium low heat. Let marshmallows slowly melt once most marshmallows are mostly melted take pan off of heat and set aside.

Get ball with popcorn in it and poor butter and marshmallows over. Get a spoon and stir butter marshmallows and popcorn together. Let sit for five minutes.

Sprinkle your favorite toppings on. And enjoy!