Recipes: Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownies and Sprinkle Marshmallow Popcorn

Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownies
Ingredients
- ¾ C cocoa
- ½ tsp baking soda
- 2/3 C melted butter, divided
- ½ C boiling water
- 2 C sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 2/3 C flour
- 1.5 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 12 oz. package Ghirardelli semi chocolate chips
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine cocoa and baking soda. Blend in 1/3 cup melted butter. Add boiling water and stir until well blended. Stir in sugar, eggs and remaining butter. Add flour, vanilla, and salt. Stir in chocolate chips. Pour into a prepared 8x8, 9x9 or 9x13 pan and bake at 350 degrees for 35-48 minutes. Or until you can stick a knife in the center and remove without any excess brownie batter.
Sprinkle Marshmallow Popcorn
- 3/4 Stick of Butter
- 1 Bag Butter Popcorn
- 1 16 oz Bag of Mini Marshmallows
- Your Favorite Sprinkles, Chocolate Chips or Candy.
Get ball with popcorn in it and poor butter and marshmallows over. Get a spoon and stir butter marshmallows and popcorn together. Let sit for five minutes.
Sprinkle your favorite toppings on. And enjoy!