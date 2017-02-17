Recipes: Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownies and Sprinkle Marshmallow Popcorn

Sprinkle Marshmallow Popcorn

Instructions



Pop popcorn in microwave. Once done set aside in separate bowl separate unpopped kernels.

In a medium saucepan, melt butter on medium high heat. Once butter is melted add marshmallows and lower heat to medium low heat. Let marshmallows slowly melt once most marshmallows are mostly melted take pan off of heat and set aside.

Get ball with popcorn in it and poor butter and marshmallows over. Get a spoon and stir butter marshmallows and popcorn together. Let sit for five minutes.

Sprinkle your favorite toppings on. And enjoy!