Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe:

1 full prime rib-Choice cut

Course Sea Salt

Pepper

2 Sprigs of Rosemary

5 cloves of garlic-finely chopped

Preparation:

Lightly rinse the prime rib and pat dry with paper towels.

Rub the minced garlic into the meat

Generously coat with sea salt and fresh ground pepper.

Place this on a roasting rack and insert an instant read thermometer.

Preheat your convection oven to 450 degrees and place the rib into the oven.

Cook at 450 for 30 minutes, then drop the temperature to 225 degrees.

Wait until you have hit your target temperature on your thermometer.

135 for rare

140 for medium

When the meat hits this point, take it out. Let the rib sit for at least 15 minutes before you cut into it.

Enjoy.

Sponsor: Duerden's Appliance and Mattress