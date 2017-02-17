One killed, others injured in shooting at Salt Lake apartment

SALT LAKE CITY - One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a Salt Lake City apartment early Friday morning.
Officers said a man in his early 50s was shot and killed.
A woman in her 30s was shot in the head but is expected to recover.
Police said a third man was injured during the incident but was not shot.
According to authorities, an argument led to the shooting at an apartment near 1940 S. West Temple at about 5:30 a.m.
Police said they are searching for three suspects who were wearing all black clothing and may be driving a white Cadillac.