One killed, others injured in shooting at Salt Lake apartment

SALT LAKE CITY - One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting at a Salt Lake City apartment early Friday morning.

Officers said a man in his early 50s was shot and killed.

A woman in her 30s was shot in the head but is expected to recover.

Police said a third man was injured during the incident but was not shot.

According to authorities, an argument led to the shooting at an apartment near 1940 S. West Temple at about 5:30 a.m.

Police said they are searching for three suspects who were wearing all black clothing and may be driving a white Cadillac.