SALT LAKE CITY — FOX 13 Chief Engineer Al Schultz retired Friday after a 39-year career at KSTU.

When Al started at the station in 1978, we were on UHF channel 20 and another eight years from becoming a FOX affiliate.

Al's the man who first put FOX 13 on the airwaves, and he kept us up and running for nearly four decades.

