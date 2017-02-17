Big Budah’s blog: A win, a loss and an injury

Some really cool things happened this week, even though I felt like I was being spread a little bit thin with what time I had and the amount of things I had to do. But my energy did not fail me.

The week started off with some great family time playing board games. Unfortunately for my family, I dominated again at Monopoly–as always.

I was fortunate to be part of a historic movement with the Indoor Football League with the return of pro football to Utah. The team is the Salt Lake Screaming Eagles, where the fans call the team’s offensive plays through an app and a majority vote.

I am the on-field MC for the home games at the Maverik Center, and after the Eagles’ first-ever touchdown I invited all the fans to join me on the field to show off their touchdown dance. One word: pandemonium.

I also got to meet comedic great Norm Macdonald at the game. We didn’t get the win, but I always love the saying, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Health wise I suffered a sprained back from my workouts. I used modern medicine by going to a chiropractor, and I also went back to my ancestors’ roots with help from my brother in-law Tui with some accu-pressure called Fofo Samoa. The better known version is the Hawaiian Lomi Lomi.

I felt great and should be back in no time. I am so grateful and I am reminded of all the things I am able to do because of the help BMI Utah, Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, and most of all Doctors Cottam and Richards have given me.

